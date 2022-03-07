Eastbound I-90 lanes near Liberty Lake back open

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash – Both eastbound I-90 lanes near Liberty Lake are now back open.

The eastbound lanes were stay closed due to multiple crashes, involving one vehicle that rolled on its top and another vehicle pinned under a semi.

I90 EB east of Liberty Lake will be closed for an extended period to allow crews to remove this passenger car and semi-truck from the scene. Detour is in place. pic.twitter.com/ZwDLDfHviG — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) March 7, 2022

Crews have cleared the crash, and traffic is back moving as normal.

Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center reported the crash at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning.

