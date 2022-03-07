Eastbound I-90 lanes near Liberty Lake back open
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash – Both eastbound I-90 lanes near Liberty Lake are now back open.
The eastbound lanes were stay closed due to multiple crashes, involving one vehicle that rolled on its top and another vehicle pinned under a semi.
Crews have cleared the crash, and traffic is back moving as normal.
Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center reported the crash at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning.
