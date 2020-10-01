Crash blocking Division and Francis intersection, injuries reported

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a crash involving four cars at the intersection of Division and Francis.

According to police, at least one person was injured in the crash. The intersection will have restricted access for possibly several hours.

SPD investigating multi vehicle injury collision at Division/Francis. Intersection will have restricted access for possibly several hours. Please choose an alternate route while investigators work this crash. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 1, 2020

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while investigators work in the area.

This is a developing story.

