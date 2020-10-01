Crash blocking Division and Francis intersection, injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a crash involving four cars at the intersection of Division and Francis.
According to police, at least one person was injured in the crash. The intersection will have restricted access for possibly several hours.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while investigators work in the area.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.