Crash blocking both southbound lanes of US 95 near Hayden

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Both southbound lanes of US 95 are currently blocked for a crash just north of Hayden.

Idaho State Police is responding to the crash, which is at the intersection of US 95 and Garwood Rd.

ISP says traffic is currently flowing through the right turn lane. Drivers are being asked to be careful when passing through.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Trooper Taylor is currently investigating a collision at the intersection of US 95 and Garwood Rd. Both southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is flowing through the right turn lane. Please be cautions as you drive through the scene. Thank you and be safe! pic.twitter.com/eeoit78jIG — Sergeant Justin Scotch (@Sgt_ScotchISP) November 28, 2020

