Crash blocking both southbound lanes of US 95 near Hayden
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Both southbound lanes of US 95 are currently blocked for a crash just north of Hayden.
Idaho State Police is responding to the crash, which is at the intersection of US 95 and Garwood Rd.
ISP says traffic is currently flowing through the right turn lane. Drivers are being asked to be careful when passing through.
