1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash, US 395 blocked north of Deer Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

DEER PARK, Wash. — One person was killed and another injured in a head-on crash on US 395 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 15 miles north of Deer Park. The road remains completely blocked.

The injured driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Picture from the scene. Air ambulance has landed. Troopers reporting some icy conditions in area. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/PPB903FXRX — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 18, 2020

Drivers should expect delays as crews on scene do not know when the area will be reopened.

The Washington State Patrol will identify the deceased after next of kin is notified.

