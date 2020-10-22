Seven cars involved in crash on Maple St. Bridge, lanes now reopen

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A seven-car crash temporarily blocked all southbound lanes on the Maple Street Bridge Thursday morning.

Spokane Police told 4 News Now the initial collision happened in the southbound lanes because of slick roads. A driver in the northbound lanes witnessed it and also crashed. Additional cars then piled up and crashed in the southbound lanes.

No one was injured, but the crash did cause major slowdowns on the northbound side of the bridge.

The crash has since been cleared.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.