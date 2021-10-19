Coyote Country’s Jay and Kevin kick off 26th annual food drive

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, you can help Coyote Country’s Jay and Kevin in their 26th annual food drive with Second Harvest.

For many years now, they’ve been collecting food and monetary donations to help fight hunger in our community.

According to the online donation page, every dollar you donate will provide food for five meals for hungry people.

Join Coyote Country’s Jay and Kevin, along with Second Harvest, to be part of the solution.

Got a monetary donation and food donation already! 🎉 Thanks to Melody and Jill! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/mvCudFw3GS — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 19, 2021

Donate securely online or visit them at RNR RV Center at 525 East Francis to make your donation in person and say hi!

They’ll be hosting their radio show on 99.9 from there and taking donations in person.

Stop by between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

