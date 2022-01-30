Cowley Park Christmas lights gone for now

by Will Wixey

Cowley Park holiday lights COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday marks the last day for the colorful Christmas lights in Cowley Park.

We would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the light show. We hope everyone got a chance to see the park fully lit up this holiday season, and that it was a pleasant and delightful experience for all.

The lights were part of the “Extreme Team’s “Making Spirits Bright” project. The annual tradition is meant to spread holiday cheer to kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Until next year!

