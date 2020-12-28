Cow and calf moose illegally killed near Princeton

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Easy to guess what animal this is. Those gorgeous eyes belong to a moose looking into the lens of Lee Partyka

PRINCETON, Idaho — A cow and calf moose were illegally killed on Moscow Mountain near Princeton earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the moose were found on December 20 and were likely killed earlier that same day. No moose hunting seasons were open at the time and no hunting seasons exist for cow moose throughout the Clearwater Region due to concerns with population levels.

According to experts, evidence suggests multiple people were involved in killing the animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call IDFG Sr. Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-7156-8099 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

