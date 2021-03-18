COVID vaccines now available at Safeway pharmacies in N. Idaho
COVID-19 vaccines are now available at all Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in North Idaho.
People ages 55-64 with at least one medical condition, people age 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff and frontline essential workers are eligible for the vaccine.
If you fall under one of these categories, you can book an appointment here. At the time of the first vaccination, a second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the the second dose of the vaccine. Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries at each appointment.
Here are the locations taking appointments:
- Albertsons: 1024 21st St., Lewiston
- Safeway: 1320 Blaine St., Moscow
- Albertsons: 220 Ironwood Dr., Coeur d’Alene
- Albertsons: 162 W. Prairie, Hayden
- Safeway: 702 N. 5th Ave., Sandpoint
- Safeway: 121 W. Neider Ave., Coeur d’Alene
- Safeway: 6519 Main St., Bonners Ferry
- Safeway: 1001 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.