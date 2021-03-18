COVID vaccines now available at Safeway pharmacies in N. Idaho

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COVID-19 vaccines are now available at all Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in North Idaho.

People ages 55-64 with at least one medical condition, people age 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff and frontline essential workers are eligible for the vaccine.

If you fall under one of these categories, you can book an appointment here. At the time of the first vaccination, a second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the the second dose of the vaccine. Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries at each appointment.

Here are the locations taking appointments:

Albertsons: 1024 21st St., Lewiston

Safeway: 1320 Blaine St., Moscow

Albertsons: 220 Ironwood Dr., Coeur d’Alene

Albertsons: 162 W. Prairie, Hayden

Safeway: 702 N. 5th Ave., Sandpoint

