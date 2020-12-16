COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Spokane County and local health care workers will be vaccinated as soon as Friday.
The Spokane Regional Health District would not detail plans to administer the vaccine during a news conference Wednesday, but Providence Health Care released a statement shortly after saying they plan to begin vaccinations on Friday.
Interim health officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said additional vaccines are expected next week.
The county’s first doses are expected to go to both Providence and MultiCare hospitals. However, a spokesman said MultiCare is not expected to receive any until next week.
Workers who are at high-risk will be the first to receive vaccinations, then they will be given to people living in long-term care facilities.
The general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until the spring.
