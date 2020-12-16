COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Samuel Corum/Pool // Getty Images When the FDA is asked to endorse the distribution of a new vaccine, the agency calls a panel of outside experts to carefully consider all available scientific evidence and recommend whether the safety benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks. On Dec. 10, that advisory panel met, discussed evidence, and voted to recommend that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine should go to market for all Americans aged 16 and over. The next day, the FDA followed its committee's recommendation by officially granting the vaccine Emergency Use Authorization. Moderna’s vaccine is up next: The FDA advisory committee will meet to discuss this product on December 17.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Spokane County and local health care workers will be vaccinated as soon as Friday.

The Spokane Regional Health District would not detail plans to administer the vaccine during a news conference Wednesday, but Providence Health Care released a statement shortly after saying they plan to begin vaccinations on Friday.

RELATED: Providence to begin vaccinating high-risk caregivers this Friday

Interim health officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said additional vaccines are expected next week.

.@spokanehealth says the precautions in place to slow spread of covid are helping limit the spread of the flu, too. Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez says Spokane Co. hasn’t seen any severe hospitalizations or deaths from the flu to this point. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 16, 2020

The county’s first doses are expected to go to both Providence and MultiCare hospitals. However, a spokesman said MultiCare is not expected to receive any until next week.

Workers who are at high-risk will be the first to receive vaccinations, then they will be given to people living in long-term care facilities.

The general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until the spring.

RELATED: Panhandle Health District expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines by Friday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.