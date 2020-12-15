COVID vaccines could be administered to Washington healthcare workers as soon as Tuesday

COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Washington and some healthcare workers could be vaccinated as soon as Tuesday.

Vaccinations have already been administered across the country, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food & Drug Administration approved it for emergency authorization.

Here on the West Coast, the Western States Pact formed a separate vaccine review workgroup that also gave it unanimous approval. The group urged immediate usage across Washington, Oregon and California.

Though it is not part of the Western State Pact, Idaho has also begun administering the vaccines. The first was given in Rexburg and North Idaho hospitals are set to begin vaccinating their high-risk healthcare workers as soon as Wednesday.

Those who are high-risk will be the first to get the vaccine, with more than 350,000 healthcare workers and 61,000 people in nursing homes being first in line. It will then be given to another 26,000 first responders and 2 million Washingtonians considered at risk with health conditions.

Then it will be administered to older people, essential workers, teachers, the homeless and those in prison. It may not be available to the general public until the late spring.

The current vaccinations are a monumental move forward for the country, but it is important to know we are still far from the end of the pandemic.

