COVID vaccine clinic to be held at local farmers market

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Regional Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for an opportunity to get a COVID vaccine, you will be able to at the Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said on its website that the vaccine clinic will be open to people ages 18 and up and they may be able to get a $50 gift card out of it.

SRHD said the clinic will go from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, and they will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

Those who need help with scheduling an appointment are encouraged to call 1.800.525.0127 and press #, and let the operator know the date and location of the clinic. Staff will also be on site to assist with registration.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.