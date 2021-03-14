COVID vaccine brings teachers hope on one-year anniversary of school closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The effort to vaccinate Washington’s educators is well underway.

The vaccine is now going into the arms of teachers and school staff, who have been exposed to hundreds and thousands of students for the last few months in the Mead School District.

Stephanie Semb is a high school math teacher and remembers this day last year vividly. Saturday marks one year since Governor Jay Inslee ordered schools to close for at least six weeks.

“We put it up on our TV and stuff like that to see what was going on,” said Semb. “It was just kind of surreal.”

Substitute teacher Ed Magil was teaching that day when he received the news, too.

“I kind of alternated going back and forth between believing it was actually happening and then once I said to myself, yeah, it’s actually happening,” said Magil. “Then the shock came in, like, what are we going to do?”

It’s been a whirlwind of a year. Students didn’t go back to class until the fall. Even then, things weren’t normal and still aren’t.

“When you know people personally who become ill or who become seriously ill, it just becomes that much more important,” said Lori Inman, learning coordinator at Mead School District.

More important to get the vaccine, that is.

Educators in the Mead School District received the vaccine on Saturday, thanks to Prevention Northwest. The health care provider is dedicated to going anywhere to vaccinate people wherever needed. They plan to vaccinate 500 school staff in just this weekend alone.

“When they leave here today, they’ll have that 50% of hope that they’re almost there, and they can have a little bit more relief and a little bit more freedom and not feel so restricted and scared,” said Jill Harvey, the owner of Prevention Northwest. “People have been so scared, so that cloud has lifted a little bit.”

