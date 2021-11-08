COVID vaccine appointments now available for children ages 5-11 across North Idaho

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open for children ages 5-11 across North Idaho.

The Panhandle Health District, along with several other providers, are now booking appointments.

“We understand parents may have questions regarding the vaccine for this younger age group,” said PHD Director Don Duffy. “We encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss any concerns and book an appointment with them or through PHD once you are ready.”

The following providers are offering vaccines for younger children:

Panhandle Health District

Walgreens (Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls locations)

Lakeside Pediatrics

CDA Pediatrics

Heritage Health (Rathdrum location)

Kaniksu Health

Sandpoint Family Health Center

White Cross Pharmacy (Sandpoint)

Rite Aid (Coeur d’Alene location)

“Currently our district is at 45% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated,” Duffy said. “We hope to see that percentage grow, but it will take our entire community working together to make a difference.”

RELATED: ‘We’re ready to all be vaccinated and be done’: Spokane parents express relief as children get COVID-19 vaccine

READ: Local health experts say getting more kids vaccinated could mean missing less class

RELATED: Spokane health leaders express the importance of vaccinating younger children

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.