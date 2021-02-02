COVID vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena fully booked in 25 minutes

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past week, Monday represented the next chance thousands of people had at securing a COVID vaccine appointment at the Spokane Arena. Scheduling opened at 5 p.m., but 25 minutes later, all spots were secured.

Initially, CHAS Health thought they may have to postpone the scheduling once Monday morning rolled around and they didn’t have the vaccine in hand, like they expected. They got confirmation a few hours later that the 4,000 doses would be arriving Tuesday, so they chose to move forward with the scheduling, this time for appointments falling Thursday–Sunday.

They did what they could to help the public out to secure spots.

“People need to go to [the CHAS website] to access the online scheduling tool,” said CHAS Health administrator Kelley Charvet. “Don’t use the URL that may have been saved in the browser from last Wednesday.”

After the website crashed last week, they put a lot of effort towards upgrading the capability of the website, anticipating another huge surge of citizens, eager to secure a spot.

“It’s our hope that with increased resources put towards technology and phones, we’ll have an increased user experience with all of our scheduling opportunities tonight,” said Charvet.

Even though they anticipated 4,000 doses, only 2500 appointments were open. The overflow last week sent them to borrow from surrounding agencies, so they had to “repay” 1500 of those doses.

This week, the appointments will fall on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the hope that by next Monday, they can open scheduling once again.

“We’re still trying to get in a groove where we understand what the delivery schedule is going to look like,” said Charvet — so for now, there is no knowing how the weeks ahead will play out.

