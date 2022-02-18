COVID vaccination requirement to no longer be enforced at Spokane Chiefs games

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — In accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Thursday, COVID vaccination will no longer be required to attend Spokane Chiefs games starting March 1.

Starting March 1, vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID test will no longer be required for attendance at large events.

The change applies to five regular season home games at the Spokane Arena as well as the 2022 WHL playoffs.

Chiefs home games affected include:

Wednesday, March 9 vs. Vancouver

Saturday, March 12 vs. Tri-City

Tuesday, March 15 vs. Everett

Saturday, March 19 vs. Tri-City

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Everett

Proof of vaccine or negative test will still be required for the Chiefs’ two home games on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26.

The removal of the vaccine mandate will begin with the game on March 9.

Per Inslee’s announcement that the indoor mask requirement would be lifted on March 21, masks will not be required at the Chiefs’ home game on April 6 and any 2022 playoff games.

