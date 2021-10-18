COVID testing site opens at Spokane Falls Community College

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — This testing site at Spokane Falls Community College is free and will be available for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Testing services are provided by Discovery Health MD and supported by Spokane Regional Health District and the Washington State Department of Health.

It’s also only a drive-thru testing site. They’re hoping to offer walk-up testing in the future but for now, this site is alleviating the strain on other testing providers, such as pharmacies and health clinics, who are able to better serve those who are walking.

The testing site is opening at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Oct. 18 and is located at 3410 W. Whistalks Way.

Just follow the signage telling you where to go.

QUICK FACTS

Drive-thru testing only

Testing is free, but bring health insurance info if you have it

Online registration asks for health insurance info, but there is a “no insurance available” option

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments recommended, drive-ups welcome

These are lab-based PCR tests and results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Test results will be delivered through a secure online portal. Those who test positive will get a phone call.

This is the only mass testing site available in our area right now, but a second site is planned for Spokane Valley.

Details for that location are still being finalized.

