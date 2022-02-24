COVID testing demand is down, but Spokane’s mass testing sites aren’t going anywhere yet

by Elenee Dao

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. – The need for COVID testing is down in Spokane, but local test sites aren’t going anywhere quite yet.

Discovery Health, which is running Spokane’s two mass testing sites, has seen a large decrease in the number of daily tests it’s administering. The provider saw its peak on January 18 with 1,001 tests between the two sites.

Though the need for testing has fallen significantly, the testing sites will stay open through at least the end of March. There are discussions to keep them open through June.

The current site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo center will close on February 28, but Discovery Health is looking for another space in Spokane Valley.

If that does not come together, a backup could be in downtown Spokane.

RELATED: EWU dropping mask mandate after spring break

READ: First COVID-19 cases in Spokane were two years ago today

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.