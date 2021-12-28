COVID protocol cancels Gonzaga game in San Diego Thursday

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday’s West Coast Conference game between Gonzaga and San Diego will not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Toreros’ program, according to Gonzaga University.

In a press release, GU said the institutions will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the impacted game.

The Zags were still scheduled to play the North Alabama Lions Tuesday afternoon in Spokane.

Earlier this month, the Bulldogs’ game against the University of Washington was canceled. UW had been dealing with COVID issues and could not make up the game.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team also announced Monday the team would not be playing this week because of COVID-related issues within the program.

