COVID outbreak surpasses 1,300 cases at Airway Heights Corrections Center

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, where a total of 1,307 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, 155 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is by far the largest at any corrections facility in the state of Washington.

Just last week, the Department of Corrections confirmed the first inmate at the prison died from the virus while being treated at a separate healthcare facility. Family members of inmates have reached out to 4 News Now in recent weeks, worried about the treatment of their loved ones who had tested positive.

Those family members described poor living conditions, saying the inmates were sleeping on the floor, being deprived of showers and hot food. The Department of Corrections said it had no knowledge of those allegations, though it confirmed inmates who tested positive initially went seven days without access to showers as part of the quarantine process. The DOC also said inmates have always had access to hot meals.

RELATED: Families of Airway Heights inmates demand answers, despite DOC assurances

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Airway Heights Corrections COVID outbreak quickly approaching 1,000 infections

To keep track of cases in state corrections centers, CLICK HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.