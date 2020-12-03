COVID outbreak reported at Spokane County Jail

SPOKANE, Wash. — A COVID outbreak has been reported at the Spokane County Jail.

Members of the Spokane Regional Health District board discussed it at their monthly meeting Thursday, confirming between six and seven staff members have contracted the virus.

Some inmates, though it is not clear how many, have also tested positive for the virus.

According to the SRHD board, the virus was brought into the jail by staff members who unknowingly had it.

The jail is now discussing options to contain the outbreak and may increase testing for people coming in and out of the building.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Department of Corrections confirmed a larger outbreak at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, with at least 21 inmates having tested positive for the virus last Saturday.

