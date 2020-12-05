COVID outbreak grows at Geiger Corrections Center

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Concern is growing over a COVID-19 outbreak at Spokane’s Geiger Corrections Center, as the county reports a “significant uptick” in cases.

The county said Saturday there are now 39 inmates with COVID-19 at Geiger.

There has been one positive case at the downtown jail.

The county is working with the Spokane Regional Health District on a strategy to contain the outbreak.

“We have always been aware that the risk of a major outbreak of COVID-19 at one of our facilities was a possibility,” said Spokane County Detention Center Director Mike Sparber. “Over the course of the last 9 months, I have been very proud of the work that the men and women of our agency have done to keep this virus out of our facilities. We will continue to work closely with the Spokane Regional Health District to develop the best strategies for monitoring cases and mitigating the spread of the virus. We are very appreciative for the support and resource from the Spokane County Board of Commissioners & Spokane Regional Health District.”

Starting Monday, detention services is putting more prevention protocols in place, including the weekly testing of staff; testing inmates twice a week; setting up an isolation floor to isolate inmates with positive cases for 10 days; and creating a quarantine area for inmates exposed to those positive cases to isolate for up to 14 days.

Staff will also be required to wear surgical masks at all times; inmates will wear those masks unless they are alone in their cell.

The county is also looking for alternatives to in-person attorney visits.

