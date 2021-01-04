‘Covid just helped cement a difficult decision’: Perry District restaurant closing for good

SPOKANE, Wash — Saying the decision was in the works before the pandemic, owners of The Lantern Tap House in Spokane’s Perry District have decided to close the doors for good.

The Lantern announced the decision on Facebook on New Year’s Day.

According to the post, the decision to close was “in motion since last year and Covid just helped cement a difficult decision.” The post says the uncertainty of the restaurant industry makes this the best choice for their family.

The owners thanked the neighborhood and customers in their announcement.

“We were blessed to be part of such a great community.”

The Lantern first opened in the Perry District in 2009.

The restaurant has been open when possible throughout the pandemic for takeout and growler fills. They temporarily closed in late July, revamped the menu and opened again in early September.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions by the state of Washington have made for a very hard year for restaurants and bars, and the employees who depend on the work for a steady paycheck.

The Washington Hospitality Association estimates more than 2,500 restaurants will close permanently as a result of the pandemic. In Spokane County alone the association knew of at least 120.

