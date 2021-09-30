COVID cases send Parkway Elementary School into remote learning

CLARKSTON, Wash.– A rise in COVID-19 cases is pushing Parkway Elementary School online.

The school announced it would start remote learning Thursday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will continue through Oct. 8. School leaders said all students will head back to class in person on Oct. 11.

Students who are enrolled in Parkway will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch between 11 a.m. and noon on Sept. 30, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Parents are asked to call the school office at 758-2553 to let them know they want to grab a meal. That way the school can have it ready.

Parents should ring the doorbell at the school’s main entrance once they get there and somebody from the school will bring out their meals.

The school said all of its parent-teacher conferences will be held on Zoom or by phone.

More information can be found on the school’s website.

