COVID cases continue to rise in Spokane region

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise quickly across the community as hospitals deal with occupancy rising and staffing issues, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said in a situation report.

SRHD said in the report, which measured data from Aug. 16 to Aug. 29, cases in the area continue to climb with more than 80 outbreaks being managed in congregate care facilities, childcare centers, shelters and camps.

Case counts continue to increase, averaging 260 reports a day– compared to 218 just two weeks ago. The report showed there were 362 new cases reported in Spokane County, with 226 people currently hospitalized.

SRHD said it was managing outbreaks at 42 long-term care facilities and multiple shelters through testing, isolation, and care coordination efforts. Also, 25 child care centers and eight summer camps, along with other places, are experiencing outbreaks with single cases. However, due to the rise in cases, more testing has been done.

It added that breakthrough cases continue to be high as well and are being investigated.

The report said many hospitals are nearing crisis levels when it comes to staffing. It added Providence indicated they might reach crisis staffing levels soon.

Data from the Regional Emergency and Disaster Healthcare Coalition (REDi HCC) shows Spokane County hospitals at 92 percent occupancy. This is above the goal of having occupancy be less than 80 percent.

The report said hospitals in the county and statewide are worried about the possible impact of Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Hospitals are currently developing plans for it, but it’s not clear how many unvaccinated workers will get the vaccine and how many will leave.

In a worst-case scenario, the report said several thousand healthcare workers statewide could leave the industry, while a best-case scenario is less alarming.

Under the mandate, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. This means they have to start getting vaccinated in early to mid-September, which will give healthcare providers a clearer picture of the staffing situation.

As of Sept. 1, Spokane has had a total of 57,196 cases, 3,221 hospitalizations and 746 deaths throughout the pandemic.

You can find more data and information about COVID in Spokane here.

