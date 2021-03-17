COVID-19 vaccines reducing spread, severity of the virus across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash.–We’re seeing more proof of how well these vaccines are working, especially to protect those most at risk of this virus.

Fewer people are dying from COVID-19 in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District hasn’t reported a COVID-19 death in the last seven days.

80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States come from people who are older than 65 years old, according to the CDC.

The vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing death, but we’re also seeing them prevent infection, too.

In Spokane County, just eight people older than 80 were infected with COVID-19 between march 7 and the 13.

“If you look at our numbers, it does tell me we are doing as much as we can in the community to stay where we are and to make progress,” Dr. Frank Velazquez of SRHD said.

States are also getting better at distributing the vaccine, thanks to better communication.

About a month ago, the federal government started telling states how many doses they’d be getting 3 weeks ahead of time.

Now, the State Department of Health is finally giving that same information to the counties, which makes for much better planning.

“We don’t have to plan something and then reel it back because we don’t have vaccine,” Lyndia Wilson of SRHD said. “We can be assured we’re gonna be getting it and those plans can go forward.”

That’s helping more appointments get scheduled at mass vaccination sites like the Spokane Arena.

Vaccination sites like that are also going to help states reach President Biden’s goal of making every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

“To be honest, we’re excited about that because it’ll make it so much easier,” Wilson said. “We can just get that vaccine out and there won’t be all this qualifications and eligibility issues to be worried about.”

