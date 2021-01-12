COVID-19 vaccines being administered ‘safely and succesfully in Idaho,’ Little says

Manu Fernandez A health worker holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Spain's rate of infection has shot up to 435 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, prompting new restrictions as authorities try to bring vaccination up to speed.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered “safely and sucessfully in Idaho.”

The state has administered more than 33,000 doses and plans to accelerate the pace of its rollout plan soon.

Little said the state has been accepting all doses as soon as they are allocated by the federal government, which are being shipped directly to local health districts and healthcare providers.

He noted that the challenge with the rollout plan is not getting the vaccine to hospital loading docks, but rather getting the doses administered. Little announced a new plan to ensure that the state’s 247 enrolled providers will have full financial support to administer the shots as quickly as possible.

The Idaho State Department of Health has created an online dashboard that now highlights the number of vaccines that have been distributed across the state. The dashboard provides information by county and displays the total number of people vaccinated, as well as the number of doses administered. The state is now actively working to build an additional dashboard to show the number of doses that have been shipped to Idaho.

The majority of doses that have been administered have gone to frontline healthcare workers and people in assisted living facilities. The next phase of Idaho’s rollout plans prioritizes vaccines for teachers, school staff, first responders and other frontline workers. People in those groups will have access to the vaccine in the second half of January.

The next phase, which will include people over the age of 65, will begin February 1, Little said.

