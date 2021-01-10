COVID-19 vaccine rollout slowly making progress in Washington

Thousands of people are getting vaccinated every day around the Inland Northwest, but local leaders still aren’t satisfied with the number of doses given out.

We’re making progress on these vaccinations but Washington is currently in Phase 1-A. This includes high-risk health care workers, first responders, and long-term care residents.

The Department of Health gave an update on those numbers Saturday morning, sharing the graph below. December 15 marked day one and this is cumulative, so as of Thursday, the state has vaccinated more than 140,000 people.

Governor Jay Inslee tweeted back on this update saying he’s proud but it’s not enough and he’s committed to doing whatever it takes to get it done, “quickly and effectively”. He also thanked those who are a part of making it all happen. These numbers are going to keep going up and up. We are making good progress on vaccine delivery, but it is not enough. I am fully committed doing whatever it takes to get this done quickly and effectively. Thanks to @WADeptHealth and statewide partners for making it happen. https://t.co/5Y9a5clmP2 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 9, 2021

You can see Washington’s timeline for the months ahead below. Next up for the vaccination will be people 70-years or older and those 50-years or older living with people much younger than them. That’ll be phase 1-B, but the state isn’t sure when we’ll make it there.

Idaho is following a similar timeline. They had just over 29-thousand people vaccinated as of Saturday afternoon.