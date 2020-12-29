COVID-19 vaccine now available for staff at Eastern State Hospital

DSHS says there are seven staff members who have COVID-19 now; 72 staff members have contracted the virus in recent months. One nurse who had worked at the facility for decades died from the virus in April; DSHS says the nurse contracted the virus outside of work.

Right now, one patient has COVID-19. Nineteen have had it since the pandemic began.

“The ability to provide a vaccine to our frontline staff at Eastern is the result of a lot of behind-the-scenes work done by employees at every level of DSHS,” said Sean Murphy, DSHS Assistant Secretary for the Behavioral Health Administration. “It is an honor to work alongside the team of nurses and pharmacy, infection-control, logistics and command staff who have worked tirelessly to get the COVID-19 vaccine to our frontline workers who are at most risk of exposure to the virus.”

Three patients at Western State Hospital have died from the virus, including one death reported this week.

