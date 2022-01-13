COVID-19 test concerns delay WSU and Stanford basketball game

Credit: Derek Deis COPYRIHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

PULLMAN, Wash.– It was finally game on for WSU and Stanford– after more than an hour of delay.

The hold was because Stanford’s team physicians weren’t satisfied with WSU’s COVID-19 test results. So, the Cougs all tested again. However, somehow that process also failed so they tested a third time.

The game was scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. Thursday. It finally got started at 3:15 p.m.

Game back on! I guess @WSUCougarMBB’s testing satisfied Stanford this time. We’ll be getting underway at 3:15. Big game for both teams. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/I1Opp9sCPF — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) January 13, 2022

