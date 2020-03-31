COVID-19 screening site at Spokane Fairgrounds closed though Wednesday due to weather

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The drive-thru COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather. The site is set to reopen on Thursday.

Wind, rain and snow in the forecast have presented safety concerns for staff and patients, the Spokane COVID Response team said.

The site had to close early Monday due to weather, as well. During a press conference Tuesday, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Lutz said the health district is considering a new location for the drive-thru testing site that would be better in inclement weather.

Updates about an official reopening will be available on the Spokane COVID Response Facebook page.

RELATED: Drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic closes early for windy conditions

RELATED: Inslee: Washington needs more coronavirus test supplies

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.