COVID-19 outbreak reported at UGM’s women’s recovery facility

SPOKANE, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Union Gospel Mission’s women’s recovery facility.

Director of Ministries Joel Brown said the outbreak started with two clients in Anna Ogden Hall on September 14. Ten clients have tested positive since, but no staff have contracted the virus. None of the 10 COVID-positive patients have had significant problems and three were asymptomatic.

COVID-19 OUTBREAK: UGM’s Anna Ogden Hall has had ten people test positive for COVID-19. The first two cases were reported September 14. All ten positive cases have been from clients, no staff. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Voc5ImovP2 — Nikki Torres (@NikkiTorresTV) October 1, 2020

Employees called the Spokane Regional Health District when they learned of the positive cases and have set up an on-site testing center at the facility. Anna Ogden Hall will be in quarantine until there are no positive tests results for two incubation periods. The facility has not yet gone a week without additional new cases.

Brown said it is not clear where the outbreak started, since the women in the recovery program participate in mental health and legal appointments outside of the facility.

