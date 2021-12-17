COVID-19 outbreak delays Seahawks’ Week 15 game against the Rams back
SEATTLE– The Seahawks’ game against the Rams was pushed back because of a COVID-19 outbreak impacting the L.A. team.
The Week 15 game was originally set to kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday will now happen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Seahawks announced Friday.
The Seahawks said the reason for the schedule change was the coronavirus outbreak the Rams are facing. As of Thursday, 25 L.A. players were plated on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
This isn’t the only matchup being moved because of the current COVID conditions in the league. The NFL announced the Cleveland and Las Vegas game would be moved along with the Browns and the Washington Football Team.
