COVID-19 outbreak delays Seahawks’ Week 15 game against the Rams back

Justin Rex - freelancer, FR171750 AP Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammates after catching a pall for a two-point conversion against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston.

SEATTLE– The Seahawks’ game against the Rams was pushed back because of a COVID-19 outbreak impacting the L.A. team.

The Week 15 game was originally set to kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday will now happen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Seahawks announced Friday.

The Seahawks said the reason for the schedule change was the coronavirus outbreak the Rams are facing. As of Thursday, 25 L.A. players were plated on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Same opponent. New date and time. Sunday's game vs. the Rams has been moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m. on FOX. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 17, 2021

This isn’t the only matchup being moved because of the current COVID conditions in the league. The NFL announced the Cleveland and Las Vegas game would be moved along with the Browns and the Washington Football Team.

Week 15 NFL Schedule Changes pic.twitter.com/coyfbim02X — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2021

RELATED: Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

RELATED: NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 casesspot

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.