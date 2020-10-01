COVID-19 outbreak linked to Salish Lodge & Spa prompts temporary closure

Emily Oliver

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie has prompted the facility to temporarily close, health officials said Wednesday.

At least 25 people, including 23 employees and two guests, have tested positive for the virus, according to Public Health- Seattle & King County.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited the lodge from Sept. 16-30 to be aware of any COVID-like symptoms and get tested. You can learn more here.

According to a release, the lodge has fully cooperated with health officials and will temporarily suspend operations until Public Health determines it’s safe to reopen.

“At Salish, it is always our mission to take care of our team members and guests in every way we can,” said Alan Stephens, general manager of Salish Lodge & Spa. “We have done everything possible to protect our guests and team members since the beginning of the pandemic, including elevating our health, hygiene, safety and sanitation protocols and following health agency guidance.”

The lodge is currently testing all team members and has hired a third-party to sanitize the entire property.

