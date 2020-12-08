COVID-19 outbreak grows in Spokane County jail facilities

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — For months, Spokane County jails kept the COVID-19 outbreak at bay. But it’s here now, and the outbreaks at two facilities are growing.

As of Monday night, 52 inmates at Geiger Corrections Center had tested positive; 10 inmates have COVID-19 at the downtown jail.

That’s a jump in cases since the county last reported on Saturday.

PAST COVERAGE: COVID outbreak grows at Geiger Corrections Center

Saturday, the county said its working with Spokane Regional Health District on a strategy to contain the outbreak.

New plans for more testing and isolation were scheduled to be put in place Monday.

The spike in cases is happening as the state prison near Spokane, Airway Heights Corrections Center, is also reporting a massive spike in cases.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.