COVID-19 outbreak grows at AHCC, where 740 people have tested positive

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Airway Heights Corrections Center is growing.

Almost 70 more people linked to the facility have tested positive for the virus since health officials last reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 740 cases have been linked to the AHCC, according to the Department of Corrections.

This, as cases continue to climb in Spokane County. An additional 230 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Health officials reported a record-high spike in cases on Tuesday, when 692 people tested positive. The Spokane Regional Health District said at least 238 of those cases were linked to AHCC, and more will continue to be reported throughout the week.

County officials have also reported an outbreak at Geiger Corrections Center, where 84 people have now tested positive for the virus.

