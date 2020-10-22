COVID-19 on the decline at WSU, weeks after Greek Row spike

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash — At a virtual town hall Wednesday morning, WSU officials say they didn’t expect to see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus at the beginning of the fall semester, but when they did they got more aggressive in the fight against the virus.

WSU is paying for all students to be tested for the coronavirus. They say they’ve spent more than 600 thousand dollars on that.

The school first saw a positivity rate of around 20 percent, but recently that number has dipped to 10 percent.

School officials say the number of cases is dropping on the pullman campus because of mask wearing rules.

The cougar football team is also less than four weeks away from having their first home game of the year after covid caused delays in the season.

University president Kirk Shulz has a stern message to all fans: Don’t come to pullman.

“Tailgate from home with a couple and only a couple of your closest friends and family members, but be careful about gathering,” said Shulz.

In terms on enrollment at WSU this fall, the university saw a slight dip in the number of students at all their campuses, down to a little more 31,000. Last year, they had record-setting enrollment numbers.

