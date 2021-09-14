COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffing issues force Providence to pause all non-emergency surgeries

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had any kind of non-emergency surgery or procedure scheduled at Providence, it’s going to have to wait.

The health care provider said on Tuesday it was pausing all non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital starting Sept. 15. That includes outpatient procedures and surgeries in the Doctor’s Building on the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center campus.

Providence said it didn’t know how long the pause would be for. The combination of staffing shortages and how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized is what’s forcing things to be put on hold, according to Providence.

The health care provider said it will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide the necessary care they need. Health experts encouraged patients who have a surgery scheduled in the next two weeks to contact the doctor’s office that scheduled the surgery for more information.

In August, Providence paused some of its surgeries and procedures. This expands it to cover all non-emergency procedures and surgeries.

The health care provider encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus.

