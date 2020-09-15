COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 in Washington state

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Department of Health says more than 2,000 people in the state have died due to the coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, KUOW reports there have been 2,006 recorded deaths from COVID-19, and 80,138 confirmed cases since the pandemic began early this year.

The state’s death rate remains at 2.5%, which is the percentage of people who die after getting infected.

Washington has tallied far more cases and deaths than in neighboring states.

Oregon has reported just over 500 deaths while Idaho has recorded just over 400.

British Columbia, Canada has recorded 213 deaths and reports relatively low case counts.

