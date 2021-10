COVID-19 concerns end University High School’s football season early

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The football season is ending early because of COVID-19 concerns for a Spokane Valley high school.

University High School said its season was over Thursday.

This means their season is ending weeks before the other schools in the greater Spokane area.

This is a developing story.

