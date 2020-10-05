COVID-19 cases spike, hospitalizations fall across Spokane Co.

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Spokane, but hospitalizations have dropped dramatically.

Three more people died from the coronavirus over the weekend.

Cases spiked in Spokane County, but hospitalizations have fallen — according to the Spokane Regional Health District’s data dashboard, 73 people contracted the virus Saturday, 68 on Sunday and 75 on Monday. However, daily admissions have plummeted in recent weeks. Currently, 27 residents are receiving treatment.

So far, 7,563 people have contracted the virus and 174 have died.

