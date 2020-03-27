COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in Kootenai County as more test results come back

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Health officials are reporting 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kootenai County as of Friday, though they believe there are many more that are going undiagnosed.

This makes six newly reported cases in just one day. The Panhandle Health District says five of the cases are still under investigation, but one of the new patients is a man in his 70s.

Health officials say his symptoms are mild and don’t require hospitalization. The man is currently self-isolating. According to the Panhandle Health District, his case appears to be travel-related.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 230 confirmed cases statewide as of Friday. Four people have died from the virus in the state.

In a release, health officials stressed the importance of self-isolation, especially if you are tested for COVID-19 and waiting on results.

If you are showing symptoms, make sure to continue to quarantine for an additional 72 hours after those symptoms subside.

