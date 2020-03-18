COVID-19 cases rise to 1,187 in Washington, 66 deaths statewide

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The State Department of health confirmed an additional 175 COVID-19 cases in Washington on Wednesday.

There are now 1,187 confirmed cases statewide, the majority of which are in King County. Sixty-six people have died from the virus.

Of the cases, 562 were confirmed in King County. Snohomish County follows close behind with 310 confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill allotting $200 million to fight the coronavirus. He also imposed strict new rules to help slow the spread of COVID-19. He mandated an immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, while increasing the limits on large gatherings.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.