COVID-19 cases, hospital visits surge in WA; health experts urge behavior changes

SPOKANE, Wash.– Every piece of science and data right now shows that Washington, Idaho and the entire U.S. are at the peak of this COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases are at an all-time high as another 150,000 people tested positive for the virus Thursday.

More people of all ages are also in the hospital in Spokane than any other point of this pandemic.

That’s why the experts are asking you to stop gathering with friends and family, especially in 13 days for Thanksgiving.

Spokane’s interim health officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez, told reporters Friday morning to expect those cases to keep surging during the winter months.

Velazquez does not think more restrictions are the answer to solving that, instead, a stronger commitment to the guidance we already know about.

“Re-enforcing what the team here has been sharing with all of us as community members, to be diligent about the face coverings, the handwashing, the sanitizing, the social distancing,” Dr. Velazquez said.

The number of positive tests is the biggest concern right now.

In western Washington, about 5 percent of tests have come back positive in the last week.

In Spokane County, that number is at 12 percent.

Every age group is also getting infected with the virus right now across Washington.

But unlike the start of this pandemic, we’re now seeing younger people end up in the hospital from COVID-19.

In the last two weeks, 15 people in Spokane, under the age of 50, have received emergency care.

“When we’re younger, we tend to be a little more resilient and also feel a little more invincible,” Dr. Velazquez said.

Local hospitals are still not overwhelmed as they have enough capacity.

Staffing, on the other hand, is a concern.

“The reality of the matter is you can have 900 beds, but if you don’t have the staffing to manage 900 beds, then you don’t have 900 beds,” Dr. Velazquez said.

Spokane is one of several larger counties in the state seeing a concerning growth in cases, according to the state Department of Health.

But, Whitman County is not.

After a rise when students moved back to campus, the DOH said cases have now been declining for the first time in weeks.

Thanksgiving continues to concern health officials.

Every holiday since March has led to a COVID-19 surge in every single state.

It’s recommended that you celebrate only with your household this year.

If you’re seeing others, you should be in quarantine for the next 13 days.

