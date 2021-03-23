COVID-19 cases hit plateau in Spokane County; positivity rate under 5%

SPOKANE, Wash – Like much of the country, Spokane County is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, with health officials pointing to a rise in vaccinations.

In a briefing Tuesday morning, the health district laid out the current status of cases.

Between March 14th and March 20th, 388 people tested positive for COVID-19. 450 people tested positive in the previous two weeks. As of last weekend, Spokane County was averaging 55 new cases each day.

The county has seen a major decrease in cases in older residents, due in large part to vaccinations for that group and for those living and working in long-term care facilities. Only five people over the age of 80 tested positive for COVID-19 in that two-week time frame.

No long-term care facilities have reported an outbreak in the last month; five long-term care facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks.

Spokane County says testing numbers have been steady, even as cases decline. Between March 4th and March 20th, the positivity rate for Spokane County was 4.9%. At the height of the pandemic, that positivity rate was more than 20%.

As of March 17th, more than 108,000 people in Spokane County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine; that’s just over 21% of the overall population. 12.75% of people in Spokane County are fully vaccinated.

