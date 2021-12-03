Washington sees COVID cases drop in kids

OLYMPIA, Wash.– There is good news for kids in Washington when it comes to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Washington Department of Health said case rates in people aged 0 to 19 were continuing to go down. There were 5,960 cases reported for that age group from Nov. 7 through Nov. 21. That’s about 316.1 cases per 100,000 people. The highest case rates were reported in kids 4-10 years old.

Data shows eastern Washington reported 101 cases between Nov. 7- Nov. 21.

The 14-day report before this one showed there were 7,400 COVID-19 cases reported in that age group.

You can find more information on case rates in children here.

Since the start of November, at least 116,000 children in the 5-to-11 age group in Washington state have started the vaccination process, according to the Washington Department of Health. That is about 17% of children in that age group. The vaccine rate for children 5 to 11 so far puts Washington slightly ahead of the U.S. in general.

