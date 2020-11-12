COVID-19 cases causing ‘critical’ staff shortages at one Coeur d’Alene school, prompting a temporary shift to remote learning

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District announced it will temporarily shift one of its schools to full-remote learning, citing a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

The district moved Northwest Expedition Academy to the red risk level on Wednesday. Under that learning model, students and staff will continue to work from home and the school’s child care program at NExA will temporarily close.

As of Wednesday, 25% of the school’s staff had tested positive for the virus and 40 students are in quarantine. The district cited critical staffing shortages as one reason for closing the school, saying they’ve had to rely on substitute teachers and shifting resources to remain open in recent weeks.

“It became clear that these shortages would compromise our ability to effectively serve students in the building,” it reads in a release sent to parents.

The district says it hopes to have all students back in the classroom by November 30.

In the meantime, district officials say staff will continue to provide the same level of remote instruction provided in recent weeks.

