COVID-19 case rates still high in Washington, but trending downwards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health released updated numbers reflecting COVID-19 cases in Washington state on Monday.

Case rates are high in Washington State but we’re moving in the right direction. In Spokane County, we continue to see declines in case counts since the first week of January and we’re approaching levels last seen in late October and early November.

Here, we see the 7-day rolling case counts on the far left, hospital admission in the middle, and deaths on the far right, through early February. As you can see, a steep decline across the board. Along the bottom, we see a month-by-month progression starting in May of last year.

Here, we have the rolling average case count, by age, for Eastern Washington that shows a decline in case count since early January. The dark purple shows age 0-17, light purple is age 18-24, light grey is age 25-39, beige is age 40-49 and maroon is 60-years of age, or older. Still, all age groups are on the decline.

Lastly, we’ve got hospital admission for patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported by hospitals, through February 21st. The peak is between November and December with the decline starting just after January.

