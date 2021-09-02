32nd annual Valleyfest canceled as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– There will be no Valleyfest this year.

Event organizers said the celebration won’t be happening later this month because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Velleyfest was scheduled for September 24, 25, and 26 in Spokane Valley. Organizers said they consulted with the Spokane County Health District and also had lots of talks with others involved in the festival before coming to this conclusion.

Valleyfest’s executive board said they are hopeful it can come back and be better than ever in 2022. They also thanked sponsors, employees and volunteers for all their help.

Valleyfest joins the growing number of events that have to be canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. Pig Out in the Park, Hoopfest and the Southeast Spokane County Fair have all already had to call it quits this year.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District released a report that showed COVID-19 case counts continue to increase, averaging 260 reports a day– compared to 218 just two weeks ago. The report showed there were 362 new cases reported in Spokane County, with 226 people currently hospitalized.

