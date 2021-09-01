Cover your tomatoes! The Inland Northwest is under a FROST ADVISORY for tonight – Kris

Today is the last day of meteorological summer. How fitting that we are closing out the hottest summer on record with a FROST ADVISORY! The advisory covers a huge area of Eastern Washington and North Idaho; however, it is mainly the sheltered valleys that will be dropping down into the 30s. Basically, if you are prone to an early frost at our house, you might want to take precautions. Bring in your pretty baskets, give everything a good drink, and cover your tomatoes.

Other than a chilly start to the day on Wednesday, it’s going to be GORGEOUS! Expect blue skies and sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. That’s a little below average. It will definitely feel like summer is over and it’s time to get back to school.

A gradual warming trend is in the forecast for the first day of school and right on into a warm Labor Day Weekend. Expect highs in the 80° range for Saturday through Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies.